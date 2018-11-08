The eurozone's economy will cool over 2018 and in the coming years as global demand for the bloc's exports wanes, and a sharper slowdown is possible if the United States economy overheats or if existing trade tussles escalate, the European Union said Thursday, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The EU said it continues to expect that the gross domestic product of the 19 countries that use the euro will grow 2.1 percent in 2018, having expanded by 2.4 percent in 2017, which was the currency area's best year in a decade. The EU cut its 2019 growth forecast to 1.9 percent from 2 percent in July, and now projects a further slowdown to 1.7 percent in 2020.