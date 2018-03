Volunteers help an injured man as people evacuated from the Eastern Ghouta enclave arrive in the town of Qalaat al-Madiq in Syria's Hama province on March 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH

Syrian government buses wait to evacuate people from the town of Arbin, in the Eastern Ghouta enclave, near Damascus, Syria, on March 25, 2018. EPA/STR

Buses carrying people evacuated from the Eastern Ghouta rebel enclave near Damascus arrive in the town of Qalaat al-Madiq, in Syria's Hama province on March 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH

The evacuation of thousands of fighters and civilians continued on Sunday from Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus towards the northwestern province of Idlib after an agreement was reached with Syrian authorities to allow it.

A second group, including 3,708 of the Islamist Faylaq al-Rahman faction's fighters along with their relatives and other civilians, is set to leave the enclave, Syria's state-run SANA news agency reported.