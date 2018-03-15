While international NGOs successfully delivered aid to civilians trapped in the besieged city of Douma on Thursday, over 10,000 people in other areas of Eastern Ghouta were evacuated via humanitarian corridors monitored by the Syrian government, which has laid siege to what is one of the final opposition outposts in the Damascus region for the last four years.

Two epa photographers on either side of the frontline recorded the developments throughout the day. In Douma, young children gathered on a battle-worn street as shiny 4x4 vehicles belonging to the United Nations, the International Red Cross and Syrian Arab Red Crescent parked up as part of an operation to deliver enough aid for 26,000 people to a population trapped by government blockade.