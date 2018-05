Colombian presidential candidate Ivan Duque (C), speaks to the press accompanied by senators from the political party Mira, Carlos Baena (3-L) and Gloria Stella Diaz (3-R), in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The evangelical MIRA party on Thursday swung its support behind Colombian presidential candidate Ivan Duque, with the conservative Democratic Center party, in the hope that he can win the May 27 election in the first round.

"We're hoping, with MIRA's firm, frank, sincere and faithful support ... a decision adopted in complete unity ... that we'll have (Duque) as president in the first round," party president Carlos Alberto Baena said at a political gathering.