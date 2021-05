A 30 April 2021 drone photo shows 400 body bags lined up on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach to symbolize the 400,000 deaths attributed to Covid-19 in Brazil. The event was organized by the non-governmental organization Rio de Paz. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A group of people work in the early morning hours of 30 April 2021 to prepare an event by non-governmental organization Rio de Paz, which lined up 400 body bags on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach to symbolize the 400,000 deaths attributed to Covid-19 in Brazil. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Activists paid tribute Friday on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach to Covid-19 victims after the official death toll in Brazil - one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic - surpassed the 400,000 mark.

The non-governmental organization Rio de Paz organized the event in protest over rightist President Jair Bolsonaro's management of the health emergency, which has left more people dead in the first four months of 2021 than during all of last year.