Former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero (L) walks next to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (R) after their meeting in Caracas, Venezuela, Oct. 31, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

The President of Venezuela said on Monday that conditions were favorable for an agreement between the government and the opposition after the latest round of negotiations in the Dominican Republic that began in December.

Nicolas Maduro met with former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero in Caracas after the latest round of talks in Santo Domingo.