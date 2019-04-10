A person writes 'Down with Bashir' as demonstrators take part in a protest demanding the departure of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, in Khartoum, Sudan, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Demonstrators who demand the resignation of President Omar al-Bashir gathered at the gates of the Sudanese Army headquarters in Khartoum for a sit-in were evicted on Wednesday, although they continue to congregate nearby, while the number of deaths in the camp which began Apr. 6 increases and varies according to sources.

Hundreds of members of Sudanese police and security forces stormed the rally aboard vehicles and launched a large amount of tear gas to dislodge the crowd, some demonstrators told Efe, but that did not stop them continuing their protest.