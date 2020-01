Bolivian former President Evo Morales (C) is accompanied by Eugenio Zaffaroni, a member of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, at a press conference in Buenos Aires on Thursday, Jan. 2. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Evo Morales, who was forced out in November as Bolivia's president, said here Thursday that the chief of the Bolivian Supreme Court should step in as acting head of state and organize fresh elections in the Andean nation.

Under Bolivia's constitution, Morales said, the chief judge is supposed to assume the presidency in the event of a vacancy following the end of the presidential and congressional mandates.