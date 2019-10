President Evo Morales (C) greets supporters before voting in Villa 14 de Septiembre, Bolivia, during the general elections on Oct. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JORGE ABREGO

Election workers prepare to open a polling place in El Alto, Bolivia, during the general elections on Oct. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

A woman votes at a polling place in Villa 14 de Septiembre, Bolivia, during the general elections on Oct. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jorge Abrego

President of Bolivia Evo Morales speaks to the press at the Palacio Quemado of La Paz, Bolivia, 20 October 2019. Morales relied on the weight of the rural vote for his candidacy so that the final scrutiny of the elections will give him a sufficient majority to avoid a second round. 'A new triumph,' proclaimed the president as he appeared before his followers, after knowing that the preliminary results give him a winner, but still without enough percentage to avoid a second round. EFE/ Martin Alipaz

Bolivians are set to return to the polls for a presidential runoff that was triggered after none of the candidates managed to garner enough ballots to win the first round of voting on Sunday, according to preliminary results.

The Andean nation's incumbent president, Evo Morales, earned around 45.71 percent of the vote and his main rival, former president Carlos Mesa, obtained 37.84 percent, results showed after 83 percent of the votes had been counted. EFE-EPA