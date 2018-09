Bolivian President Evo Morales tells a press conference on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, that he is again reaching out to Chile so that, with the ruling of the International Court of Justice in The Hague this Oct. 1, a new era will begin with the start of negotiations to assure his country's sovereign access to the Pacific Ocean. EFE-EPA/ABI

Bolivian President Evo Morales (r.) boards a plane to The Hague on Sept. 29, 2018, where he, together with Justice Minister Hector Arce (l.) and a government commission will witness this Monday the sentence being announced by the International Court of Justice for their country's lawsuit against Chile regarding access to the Pacific Ocean. EFE-EPA/ABI

Bolivian President Evo Morales said Saturday that he is again reaching out to Chile so that, with the ruling of the International Court of Justice in The Hague this Oct. 1, a new era will begin with the start of negotiations to assure his country's sovereign access to the Pacific Ocean.

"I reach out to them in the spirit of brotherhood - together we can do this," Morales said in a statement to the media in the city of El Alto near La Paz, before boarding a plane to The Hague.