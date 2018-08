Abuse victim Peter Gogarty speaks to the media outside Newcastle Local Court, after a post-sentence decision on home detention assessment for Former Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson, in Newcastle, Australia, 14 August 2018. The former Adelaide Archbishop has been found guilty of concealing historical child sexual abuse. The court magistrate ordered Wilson to serve his one-year detention sentence at his home, due to health issues. EPA-EFE/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former Adelaide archbishop Philip Wilson leaves Newcastle Local Court after a post-sentence decision on home detention assessment, in Newcastle, Australia, 14 August 2018. The former Adelaide Archbishop has been found guilty of concealing historical child sexual abuse. The court magistrate ordered Wilson to serve his one-year detention sentence at his home, due to health issues. EPA-EFE/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former Australian archbishop Philip Wilson, sentenced to 12 months in prison on Jul. 3, will serve his sentence under house arrest, according to a court ruling on Tuesday.

Newcastle Local Court magistrate Robert Stone said that the Gosford Community Corrections office found that Wilson, the most senior Catholic convicted of covering up child sexual abuse scandals, is suitable for home detention, starting from Tuesday onward.