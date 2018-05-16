Photo taken on May 15, 2018, near Argentina's Mar del Plata naval base showing relatives of the 44 crewmembers who went missing when the ARA San Juan submarine disappeared in November 2017. EFE/TELAM/Diego Izquierdo/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Photo taken on May 15, 2018, near Argentina's Mar del Plata naval base showing relatives of the 44 crewmembers who went missing when the ARA San Juan submarine disappeared in November 2017. EFE/TELAM/Diego Izquierdo/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Photo taken on May 15, 2018, near Argentina's Mar del Plata naval base showing relatives of the 44 crewmembers who went missing when the ARA San Juan submarine disappeared in November 2017. EFE/TELAM/Diego Izquierdo/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The former commander of the Argentine navy, Marcelo Srur, said Tuesday that he was not informed of the problems, some of them "serious," the submarine ARA San Juan experienced before disappearing six months ago, adding that if he would have known about the sub's condition it never would have been allowed to set sail.

After a closed-door meeting with lawmakers from both the upper and lower house, Srur responded before a bicameral committee to relatives of the 44 crewmembers who were on board the sub, which is still missing, in a tense exchange in which they asked him if he "can sleep soundly" at night.