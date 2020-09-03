Bangladesh army personal advise people to ensure social distancing during the ongoing pandemic of the Covid-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, Dhaka, Bangladesh, 29 March 2020. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladesh passed a month on Thursday without killing in "gunfights", a euphemism for staged shootouts, following a public outcry over the death of a retired army officer in police firing, according to rights defenders.