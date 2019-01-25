Australian footballers and Human Rights Group members pose for a photograph following a press conference in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former Australian soccer captain Craig Foster (L) and Human Rights Watch Asia Deputy Director Phil Robertson speak on the case of detained Bahraini refugee Hakeem al-Araibi at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Thailand in Bangkok on Jan. 25, 2019. EFE/Taryn Wilson

Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi (L) is escorted into the Criminal Court by authorities in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A former captain of Australia’s national soccer team on Friday called on world governing body FIFA to apply sporting sanctions against Thailand and Bahrain if they do not take action to free a refugee being held in a Bangkok prison.

“We believe it’s imperative that FIFA articulate potential sanctions to both the football associations of Thailand and Bahrain if they’re not willing to immediately step forward,” Craig Foster said at a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Thailand in Bangkok on the 60th day of Hakeem al-Araibi’s detention.