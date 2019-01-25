A former captain of Australia’s national soccer team on Friday called on world governing body FIFA to apply sporting sanctions against Thailand and Bahrain if they do not take action to free a refugee being held in a Bangkok prison.
“We believe it’s imperative that FIFA articulate potential sanctions to both the football associations of Thailand and Bahrain if they’re not willing to immediately step forward,” Craig Foster said at a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Thailand in Bangkok on the 60th day of Hakeem al-Araibi’s detention.