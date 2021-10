Former interim president Jeanine Áñez (c) assisted by a police officer to get out of an ambulance on her way back to the jail, in La Paz, Bolivia, Aug.18, 2021. EFE/File/Stringer

Jailed former Bolivian president Jeanine Áñez Friday alleged that she was suffering from harassment and an eating disorder in her prison.

Áñez, 54, is serving preventive detention for allegedly participating in a coup to depose former President Evo Morales in 2019. EFE