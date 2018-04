Former Catalan minister Clara Ponsati arrives at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK RUNNACLES

Former Catalan minister Clara Ponsati (L) with her lawyer Aamar Anwer (R) arrive at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK RUNNACLES

Former Catalan minister Clara Ponsati (L) with her lawyer Aamar Anwer (R) speak to the media as they arrive at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK RUNNACLES

The lawyer of a Catalan politician and academic wanted by Spain to face accusations of rebellion for her alleged participation in a banned independence referendum said Thursday the Madrid government was trying to use the European extradition warrant as a tool for political repression.

Scottish lawyer Aamer Anwar was defending economics professor and former regional education minister in Catalonia Clara Ponsati at an extradition hearing at the Edinburgh Sherrif Court.