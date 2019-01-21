President of the Government of Catalonia Quim Torra (R) and former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont give a press conference at the end of a meeting at Marivaux Hotel in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The sacked former president of Spain's northeastern Catalonia region, who is currently in self-imposed exile in Belgium to avoid a Spanish arrest warrant, on Monday said he had not discounted the possibility of running in upcoming European parliamentary elections.

Carles Puigdemont told reporters in the Belgian capital Brussels, where he was avoiding the arrest warrant Spain issued for him to face charges of rebellion and sedition linked to his alleged role in organizing an illegal Catalan secessionist referendum and facilitating a subsequent declaration of independence in Oct. 2017, not to write him off.