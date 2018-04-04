Marcela Topor, wife of Carles Puigdemont, and Josep Maria Matamala (R), a businessman and confidant of Carles Puigdemont, arrive at the 'Justizvollzugsanstalt (JVA) Neumuenster' prison, where former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont is detained, in Neumuenster, Germany, Apr. 4,l 2018. EPA-EFE/JENS SCHLUETER

The wife of the former president of Spain's Catalonia region visited her husband Wednesday at the German jail where he was being held pending a ruling on a Spanish arrest warrant for his alleged role in an abortive independence referendum.

Marcela Topor traveled to Neumünster in Germany's Schleswig-Holstein state with Catalan businessman Josep María Matamala, a close confidant of Carles Puigdemont, who has so far spent 11 days in jail while state judges deliberate an arrest warrant issued by Madrid, where is wanted to face charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds for allegedly masterminding the October Catalan separatist bid ruled illegal by the Spanish judiciary.