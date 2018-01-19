Hundreds of people gather at the park of the Ciudadela in Barcelona, where a giant screen has been placed for people to watch the constituent session of the Catalan Parliament, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Marta Perez

The sacked former president of Spain's Catalonia region, who is currently in self-imposed exile in Belgium to avoid a Spanish arrest warrant, insisted Friday it was possible for him to re-assume his old role from afar using video conference technology but that it would be impossible for him to do so from a prison cell.

Speaking to Catalunya Radio, Carles Puigdemont ruled out a return to Spain until it was guaranteed that he would not be taken into police custody to face charges of rebellion and sedition, a fate that has befallen several other Catalan separatist figureheads including the vice president of the now-defunct Catalan government, Oriol Junqueras, who was awaiting trial from a prison cell in Madrid.