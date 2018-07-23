A former Catalan regional education minister who faced a Spanish extradition bid for her alleged involvement in an illegal independence referendum walked free Monday after a court in the Scottish capital, where she was in self-exile, confirmed Spain's decision to drop its European arrest warrant.

Clara Ponsatí appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court with her lawyer Aamer Anwar for a final hearing on Spain's since-rescinded European arrest warrant for the 61-year-old economist and lecturer, who is wanted by Spanish authorities to face an investigation into alleged violent rebellion and misuse of public funds for her role in the Oct. 1 secessionist bid branded illegal by the country's judiciary.