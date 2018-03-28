A Catalan politician and academic wanted by Spain for her alleged role in a secessionist referendum ruled illegal by the judiciary handed herself into Scottish police in Edinburgh Wednesday as authorities began to deliberate over whether to execute an extradition order lodged by Madrid.

Clara Ponsatí, former regional education minister in Catalonia and professor of economics at the prestigious St Andrews University in Scotland arrived at St Leonard's police station, a stone's throw from the old town district, accompanied by her lawyer Aamer Anwar.