A report by the Spanish government that analyzed Catalan regional parliamentary legislation concluded that the ousted president of the region could not be invested via teleconference should he be re-elected to his post, as seen in a document EFE had access to on Thursday.

Carles Puigdemont, who last year led the northeastern region through an independence referendum deemed illegal by the Spanish judiciary and subsequently unilaterally declared independence, fled to Belgium after Spain filed charges against him for alleged sedition and rebellion.