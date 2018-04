Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont (C) addresses the media after leaving the 'Justizvollzugsanstalt (JVA) Neumuenster' prison in Neumuenster, Germany, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont (C) leaves the 'Justizvollzugsanstalt (JVA) Neumuenster' prison to give a media statement, in Neumuenster, Germany, Apr. 6. 2018. EPA-EFE/JENS SCHLUETER

The former president of the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia on Friday left a prison in northern Germany after a prosecutor approved his release on bail.

Carles Puigdemont had been detained on a European arrest warrant after Spain had requested his extradition to face charges of alleged rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds.