Berlin, Aug 12 (EFE) - Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is suing the Bundestag, the country’s federal parliament, after the public allowance for his office was withdrawn amid the avalanche of criticism he is facing over his ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
FET40. Moscow (Russian Federation), 14/06/2018.- Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Gerhard Schroeder (L), Chairman of the board of directors, Nord Stream 2 AG during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow, Russia, 14 June 2018. (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup) (Mundial de Fútbol, Arabia Saudita, Moscú, Rusia) EFE/EPA/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY[MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY]