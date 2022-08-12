FET40. Moscow (Russian Federation), 14/06/2018.- Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Gerhard Schroeder (L), Chairman of the board of directors, Nord Stream 2 AG during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow, Russia, 14 June 2018. (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup) (Mundial de Fútbol, Arabia Saudita, Moscú, Rusia) EFE/EPA/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY[MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY]