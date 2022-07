Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, 11 August 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks to reporters on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, 19 May 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A worker at the CIA sweeping the foyer clean at the CIA Headquarters, Langley, Virginia, USA, 03 March 2005. EPA-EFE FILE/DENNIS BRACK / POOL

A former CIA employee accused of carrying out the largest classified data leak in the agency's history was found guilty on all counts in a federal court on Wednesday.

Joshua Schulte, a 33-year-old software engineer, was found guilty of illegally compiling and transmitting national defense information, among other charges. He has not yet been sentenced.