Supporters of Pheu Thai Party hold the electoral poster with the portrait of prime ministerial candidate of the Pheu Thai party, former agriculture minister Sudarat Keyuraphan (C-R) and its party's members during a campaign rally for the general election in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha receives flowers from supporters during a visit at Bang Khae market in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A group of former prisoners in Thailand on Monday called for the repeal of a law that bars them from taking part in politics for 10 years after their release.

The convicts made the demand at an event ahead of elections scheduled for Mar. 24.