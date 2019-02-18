A group of former prisoners in Thailand on Monday called for the repeal of a law that bars them from taking part in politics for 10 years after their release.
The convicts made the demand at an event ahead of elections scheduled for Mar. 24.
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha receives flowers from supporters during a visit at Bang Khae market in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Supporters of Pheu Thai Party hold the electoral poster with the portrait of prime ministerial candidate of the Pheu Thai party, former agriculture minister Sudarat Keyuraphan (C-R) and its party's members during a campaign rally for the general election in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
