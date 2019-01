A group of trainee teachers are taken into custody after deadly clashes with police near the southern Mexican city of Chilpancingo on Dec. 12, 2011. The clashes occurred during a police attempt to clear a roadblock set up on a highway that runs from the central Mexican city of Cuernavaca to the Pacific resort city of Acapulco. EPA-EFE/STR/File

Armed assailants on Wednesday gunned down a former state police officer who was once a suspect in the deaths of two students from a rural teachers' college, authorities in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero said.

Police reports indicate that the assailants attacked a food establishment owned by the ex-police officer, Rey David Cortes, in Chilpancingo, Guerrero's capital.