Anielle Franco (C), sister of late councilor and activist Marielle Franco, greets justice promoter Simone Sibilo (L) next to her father, Antonio Francisco da Silva Neto (R) during a press conference at the Public Ministry, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 12, 2019, after the police announced the arrest of two suspects of the murder of Marielle. EPA-EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

Anielle Franco, sister of late councilor and activist Marielle Franco, takes part in a press conference at the Public Ministry, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 12, 2019, after the police announced the arrest of two suspects of the crime. EPA-EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

Justice promoters Simone Sibilo (L) and Leticia Petriz (R) take part in a press conference after the police announced the arrest of two suspects of the murder of late councilor and activist Marielle Franco, at the Public Ministry, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

Two former police officers were arrested here Tuesday for the March 2018 murder of human rights activist and city councilor Marielle Franco, Brazilian authorities said.

One of the detainees, retired officer Ronnie Lessa, is suspected of being the shooter who killed the 38-year-old Afro-Brazilian LGBT woman and her driver, Anderson Gomes.