The former defense minister of Mauritania, who was seen as the frontrunner in the country's presidential elections, has declared himself the winner on Sunday pending official confirmation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI).

Mohamed Ahmed Ould Ghazouani, 63, told a group of supporters that 80 percent of the votes cast in Saturday's election had already been counted and that his victory was so certain that a runoff – scheduled to be held on Jul. 6 – would not be needed.