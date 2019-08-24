Former Democratic lawmaker Luis Gutierrez predicts that a peaceful revolution of young Hispanic voters, supported by other voters tired of the racist comments and measures of US President Donald Trump, will keep the Republican magnate from being reelected in 2020. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds/File

Former Democratic lawmaker Luis Gutierrez predicts that a peaceful revolution of young Hispanic voters, supported by other voters tired of the racist comments and measures of US President Donald Trump, will keep the Republican magnate from being reelected in 2020.

"The more Trump talks against immigrants and the more cruel, inhuman measures he enacts every day, the more voters will join forces against him," Gutierrez told EFE in a telephone interview from Puerto Rico, where he settled after retiring from the US Congress.