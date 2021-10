Basque nationalist party EH Bildu leader, Arnaldo Otegi and Sortu party leader Arkaitz Rodríguez at a joint press conference ahead of 10th anniversary since ETA terrorist group ended armed campaign. EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

The leader of a Basque nationalist party and former ETA member Arnaldo Otegi on Monday said the violence the Basque terrorist group used in its bid to attain independence “should never have happened.”

Otegi spoke ahead of the 10th anniversary of the terrorist group’s decision to abandon its armed campaign after four decades of deadly violence in which over 800 people were killed. EFE