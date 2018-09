A demobilized veteran of the old FARC guerrilla force arrives at El Dorado International Airport in Bogota on his way to Cuba Tuesday to study medicine on scholarships awarded by the island's government. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

A demobilized veteran of the old FARC guerrilla force arrives at El Dorado International Airport in Bogota on his way to Cuba Tuesday to study medicine on scholarships awarded by the island's government. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

The head of the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC) party, Rodrigo Londoño (r.), known in his guerrilla years as "Timochenko," bids farewell to some of the 196 students traveling to Cuba starting this Tuesday on medical scholarships. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Demobilized veterans of the old FARC guerrilla force and victims of the Colombian armed conflict traveled to Cuba Tuesday to study medicine on scholarships awarded by the island's government.

The head of the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC) party, Rodrigo Londoño, known in his guerrilla years as "Timochenko," bid farewell to some of the 196 people traveling to the island starting this Tuesday.