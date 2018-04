Former French Primer Minister Manuel Valls speaks as he takes part in the Leaders Forum organized by Spanish international news agency EFE in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

Former French Primer Minister Manuel Valls speaks as he takes part in the Leaders Forum organized by Spanish international news agency EFE in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

The former socialist French prime minister on Thursday said he believed there would be a political solution to the uncertainty in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia, but that the answer did not lie with the separatist campaign there.

Manuel Valls, who was born in Barcelona and later served as France's prime minister under Francoise Hollande between 2014-16, opened a leaders' forum at Spain's EFE news agency.