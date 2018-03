A police officer stands guard outside the French Judiciary Police offices where Nicolas Sarkozy is being held for questioning in Nanterre, Paris, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been placed in police custody to face questioning over allegations he accepted donations from the erstwhile Libyan dictatorship during his 2007 presidential campaign, judicial sources confirmed to EFE Tuesday.

The center-right president between 2007 and 2012 was interrogated at a police station in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris, over accusations that his election campaign accepted irregular funding from the former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.