An Indonesian police officer stands guard in front of the Kelapa Dua Mobile Brigade Command headquarters in Depok, West Java, Indonesia, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian supporters of former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama sing their slogans in front of the Kelapa Dua Mobile Brigade Command headquarters in Depok, West Java, Indonesia, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesians ride motorbikes in front of the Kelapa Dua Mobile Brigade Command headquarters in Depok, West Java, Indonesia, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Supporters holds photos of former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama in front of the Kelapa Dua Mobile Brigade Command headquarters in Depok, West Java, Indonesia, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

The former governor of Jakarta Thursday was freed from prison where he was serving a sentence for blasphemy since May 2017.

The head of the Cipinang Penitentiary, Andika Dwi Prasetya, said that Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, a Christian of Chinese origin, was released early on Thursday morning from a police detention centre in south Jakarta where he was serving his sentence.