Former head of Guatemala's national police Erwin Sperisen, 2-R, his wife Elisabeth Sperisen, 2-L, and his lawyers Florian Baier, (L) and Giorgio Campa (R) arrive for hearing the sentence of Sperisen's appeal process at the court house, in Geneva, Apr. 27,l 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Former head of Guatemala's national police Erwin Sperisen (L) and his lawyer Giorgio Campa arrive for hearing the sentence of his appeal process at the court house, in Geneva, Switzerland, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Former head of Guatemala's national police Erwin Sperisen with his Elisabeth Sperisen arrives for hearing the sentence of his appeal process at the court house, in Geneva, Switzerland, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The former head of Guatemala's police force was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Swiss court on Friday for his complicity in the assassination of seven inmates during a police operation he oversaw at a prison in 2015.

Erwin Sperisen, who holds Swiss and Guatemalan citizenship, had an earlier life sentence quashed by the appeals process at the Geneva court.