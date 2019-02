Patricio Ortiz Montenegro (c), former member of the Manuel Rodriguez Patriotic Front (FPMR), on his arrival on Feb. 1, 2019, in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE / Alberto Valdés

Supporters of Patricio Ortiz Montenegro, former member of the Manuel Rodriguez Patriotic Front (FPMR), show signs of support upon his return to Chile after more than 23 year of living under political asylum in Switzerland. EPA-EPA / Alberto Valdes

One of four former guerrillas who escaped from a Chilean high-security prison in 1996 aboard a helicopter returned to the Andean nation Friday.

"I am very excited, very excited, I really wasn't expecting this welcome," Patricio Ortiz Montenegro said after being greeted at Santiago International Airport by supporters and dozens of journalists.