An imprisoned former managing director of the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday told Spain's national court during a high-profile corruption trial that an allegedly fraudulent initial public offering of a bank he presided over was a legal decision that had been given the green light at the time by the Bank of Spain and the government.

During his testimony, Rodrigo Rato – who headed the IMF between 2004-07 after serving as Spain's deputy prime minister and finance minister for eight years before being appointed the president of important lender Bankia – attempted to convince magistrates that he was not to blame for the alleged securities fraud committed during Bankia's IPO in July 2011.