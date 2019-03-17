A married couple who once belonged to the IRA, a paramilitary Irish republican organization, is set to go on trial at Spain's National Court on charges of money laundering and smuggling which could see them face a prison sentence and a fine of close to 900,000 euros ($1,019,500), prosecutors said Sunday.

Leonard and Donna Hardy, both Irish nationals, are due to be tried in Madrid on Thursday on charges of having laundered money derived from illegal cigarette and alcohol smuggling through real estate operations, for which they could be sent to jail for a year and ordered to pay a fine of 887,906 euros, prosecutors said in a statement.