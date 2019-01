The former Israeli cabinet minister indicted on suspicion of spying for Iran, Gonen Segev, is seen in court in Jerusalem, Israel, July 05, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RONEN ZVULUN

A former Israeli minister of energy and infrastructure pleaded guilty Wednesday to spying for the Islamic Republic of Iran during multiple meetings with Iranian officials in 2012.

Following an agreement with the Irsaeli Public Prosecutor's office, Gonen Segev, 63, who held office between 1992-95, is set to begin an 11-year sentence.