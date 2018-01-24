Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont (C) and the new President of the Catalan Parliament, Roger Torrent (2-L), along with a group of Catalan Ministers meet for talks in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Roger Torrent, President of the new Catalan Parliament, gives a press conference at the end of a meeting with ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The ousted former president of Spain's Catalonia region on Wednesday said the results of a recent snap election there proved he had a mandate to be reinstated, but told a press conference in Brussels, where he is in self-imposed exile to avoid an arrest warrant, that he ideally wanted to be able to physically return in order to take on the role.

Carles Puigdemont spoke to the press following a meeting with the current speaker of the Catalan parliament Roger Torrent, in which he was told that the investiture vote for the Catalan presidency would take place during a plenary on Jan. 30.