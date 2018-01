Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont smiles at the end of a press conference after the Catalunia's election results, at the Press Club in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The sacked ex-president of Spain's Catalonia region, who currently found himself in self-imposed exile in Brussels, is to launch a bid to be reinstated to his former post after having received the backing of the second largest Catalan separatist group, party sources told EFE Wednesday.

Carles Puigdemont, who leads the Together For Catalonia (JxCat) party, met with the Republican Left of Catalonia's (ERC) secretary-general Marta Rovira in the Belgian capital late on Tuesday.