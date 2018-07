Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak (C) reacts while arriving at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, May 24, 2018 (reissued Jul. 3, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was arrested on Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur, according to the 1MDB task force.

He was arrested at his home in Jalan Langgak Duta at 2.35pm.