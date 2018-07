Supporters of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak hold placards in front of the Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jul. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (C) is surrounded by police as he arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jul. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was charged Wednesday in a Kuala Lumpur court, just two months after his defeat in the May 9 general election.

He was charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power in connection with funds from SRC International, a former subsidiary of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), according to state news agency Bernama.