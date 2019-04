Supporters take a selfie with former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (C) and his wife Rosmah Mansor (L) during the anti-ICERD (International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) rally in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian police on Tuesday arrested the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, the main accused in the corruption scandal involving embezzlement of state fund from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, over a corruption scandal related to a solar project.

Rosmah Mansor, who faces a total of 19 charges of corruption, was called for questioning on Tuesday to the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, where she was arrested, the authorities said in a statement.