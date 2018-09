Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (C) is surrounded by police as he arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 04 July 2018 . EPA-EFE/FILE/ AHMAD YUSNI

Malaysian Police's Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) Director, Amar Singh shows photographs of seized items from a raid at the residence of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 27 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/AHMAD YUSNI

Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak (L) is escorted by Royal Malaysian Police as he arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, Malaysia, 10 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The former prime minister of Malaysia is set to appear Thursday before a court where he faces 21 fresh charges of money laundering linked to the corruption case involving the state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Najib Razak, was detained Thursday after appearing at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, and taken to the police headquarters, where he was interrogated about the 2.6 billion ringgit ($627 million) allegedly diverted from 1MDB to his private accounts.