A former member of a far-left Italian armed group who has spent 14 years in exile to avoid a life sentence for his involvement in four murders in the 1970s was returned to Italy on Monday following his extradition from Bolivia.

Cesare Battisti, a prominent ex-member of the Armed Proletarians for Communism (PAC), arrived at Rome's Ciampino airport escorted by security officials following his arrest in Bolivia, to where he fled last month when the Supreme Court in Brazil – where he had lived as a political refugee since 2004 – reversed its stance and issued an arrest warrant.