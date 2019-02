The former president of Costa Rica and recipient of the 1987 Nobel Peace Prize, Oscar Arias (right). EPA-EFE/File

The former president of Costa Rica and recipient of the 1987 Nobel Peace Prize, Oscar Arias. EPA-EFE/File

A former Miss Costa Rica has filed a criminal complaint against ex-President Oscar Arias, winner of the 1987 Nobel Peace Prize, allegedly that he sexually assaulted her four years ago, a local news Web site reported.

The allegations by the erstwhile beauty queen, whose name was not released, were reported Friday by ameliarueda.com, which said the complaint had been filed with federal prosecutors the day before.