Carlos Ghosn called the allegations against him "meritless and unsubstantiated," delivering a broadside against Japanese prosecutors in his first public statement since his arrest more than a month ago, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Tuesday in an article made available to Efe.
The 64-year-old former Nissan Motor Co. chairman, one of the auto world's most prominent executives, entered a Tokyo courtroom in handcuffs looking thinner and grayer, and proceeded to deliver a point-by-point rebuttal of the accusations that have upended his career.