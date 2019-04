Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference at the Palacio Nacional, in Mexico City, Mexico, 16 April 2019. Lopez Obrador talked about employment and his austerity plans for the Government. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference at the Palacio Nacional, in Mexico City, Mexico, 16 April 2019. Lopez Obrador talked about employment and his austerity plans for the Government. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference at the Palacio Nacional, in Mexico City, Mexico, 16 April 2019. Lopez Obrador talked about employment and his austerity plans for the Government. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that his administration would stay focused on government austerity and criticized former officials for using Mexican taxpayers' funds to pay for such things as plastic surgery.

"No one talks about this. They paid for plastic surgeries with the people's money. They stretched their skin to look younger," the president said as he stretched his face with his fingers to imitate a face lift.